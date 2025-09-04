Artillerymen of 44th Brigade destroyed ammunition depot, three howitzers and two cannons of occupiers. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 44th separate artillery brigade named after Hetman Danylo Apostol destroyed a number of Russian troops' equipment.
The defenders reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
Thus, an enemy ammunition depot, 3 MSTA-B howitzers, M-46 and D-30 guns, and a mortar were destroyed.
