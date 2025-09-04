Soldiers of 27th Brigade of NGU destroy enemy S-300V air defence system in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO
Fighters of the "Lazar" Separate Special Operations Detachment of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard destroyed an S-300V air defense system worth $40 million in the Zaporizhzhia direction.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password