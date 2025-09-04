ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10110 visitors online
News Video Drones against occupiers Destruction of Russian equipment
1 458 5

Soldiers of 27th Brigade of NGU destroy enemy S-300V air defence system in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Fighters of the "Lazar" Separate Special Operations Detachment of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard destroyed an S-300V air defense system worth $40 million in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Drone operators from "Typhoon" special unit showed work of strike drones on positions of occupiers. VIDEO

Author: 

National Guard (567) drones (2757) anti-aircraft missile systems (173)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 