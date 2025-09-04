Soldiers of 27th Brigade of NGU destroy enemy S-300V air defence system in Zaporizhzhia direction. VIDEO

Fighters of the "Lazar" Separate Special Operations Detachment of the 27th Pechersk Brigade of the National Guard destroyed an S-300V air defense system worth $40 million in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

