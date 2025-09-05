Enemy truck with gun goes up in flames after drone strike by 414th Brigade. VIDEO
FPV pilots from the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th Separate Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) spotted a truck with a towed gun in a tree line and prevented the occupiers from even preparing their positions.
The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password