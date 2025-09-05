ENG
Enemy truck with gun goes up in flames after drone strike by 414th Brigade. VIDEO

FPV pilots from the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th Separate Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) spotted a truck with a towed gun in a tree line and prevented the occupiers from even preparing their positions.

The corresponding video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

