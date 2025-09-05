ENG
Occupiers’ trucks burn brightly after encountering drones of 414th Brigade. VIDEO

The destruction of enemy logistics and the destruction of occupiers' trucks by drone strikes of the 414th Brigade of the USF. 

The corresponding video was published on the Wormbusters unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

