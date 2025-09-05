Occupiers’ trucks burn brightly after encountering drones of 414th Brigade. VIDEO
The destruction of enemy logistics and the destruction of occupiers' trucks by drone strikes of the 414th Brigade of the USF.
The corresponding video was published on the Wormbusters unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
