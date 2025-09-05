Soldiers of 15th Artillery Reconnaissance Brigade destroyed enemy’s Buk-M2 air defence missile system. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 15th separate artillery reconnaissance brigade "Black Forest" detected and adjusted fire on the self-propelled launcher of the enemy's Buk-M2 medium-range multifunctional air defence system in the eastern direction.

The corresponding video was published on the channel of the Dnipro OSGT, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the strike, the system, which is designed to shoot down aircraft, cruise missiles, helicopters and other airborne objects, was destroyed along with the ammunition. The enemy air defence system, worth about $25 million, cannot be restored.

