Enemy boat, radar station and occupiers taken out— details of DIU’s special forces operation in Black Sea. VIDEO

Exclusive footage shows a Black Sea operation carried out by the Department of Active Measures of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence in August 2025: special operations crews of military intelligence set out to sea and successfully struck Russian occupation forces’ targets.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine 's press service, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the raid, which involved FPV drones and other combat UAVs, Defense Intelligence fighters destroyed:

• a BL-680 boat;

• a Harpoon-B radar station;

• a Groza electronic warfare system.

"In addition, the specialists of the Active Measures units destroyed four enemy antenna-feeder devices and inflicted losses on Russian personnel," the Defense Intelligence added.

The agency also noted that those wishing to join the Active Measures units can do so by filling out an application form.