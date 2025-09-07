Ukrainian military strikes Druzhba oil pipeline: powerful column of fire at site. VIDEO

On the night of 7 September, the Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked a strategic facility of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video from the scene was posted on social media, showing a powerful column of fire. The description to the footage notes that Ukraine strikes exclusively at legitimate military targets, destroying the enemy's critical infrastructure.

