Ukrainian military strikes Druzhba oil pipeline: powerful column of fire at site. VIDEO
On the night of 7 September, the Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked a strategic facility of the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video from the scene was posted on social media, showing a powerful column of fire. The description to the footage notes that Ukraine strikes exclusively at legitimate military targets, destroying the enemy's critical infrastructure.
