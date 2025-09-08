ENG
Former British Chief of Defence Staff Radakin on speed of Russian army’s advance: "If snail had set off from Rostov-on-Don in February 2022, it would have already crawled across entire territory of Ukraine and half of Poland". VIDEO

Former Chief of Defence Staff of the United Kingdom Tony Radakin noted the extremely low efficiency of the Russian army and compared its advance in Ukraine to a snail's crawl.

According to Censor.NET, according to the British, the Russian army is far behind the snail's pace, because if the snail had set off on 24 February 2022 from Rostov-on-Don, it would have already crawled across the entire territory of Ukraine and half of Poland.

Author: 

Russian Army (9920) Anthony Radakin (18)
