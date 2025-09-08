Former Chief of Defence Staff of the United Kingdom Tony Radakin noted the extremely low efficiency of the Russian army and compared its advance in Ukraine to a snail's crawl.

According to Censor.NET, according to the British, the Russian army is far behind the snail's pace, because if the snail had set off on 24 February 2022 from Rostov-on-Don, it would have already crawled across the entire territory of Ukraine and half of Poland.

