23-year-old refugee Iryna Zarutska killed in US: Trump promises to find out details. VIDEO

23-year-old Ukrainian woman Irina Zarutska, who recently arrived in the United States, was found murdered at a light rail station in Charlotte, North Carolina. US President Donald Trump said he would soon learn all the details of the case.

"Horrible. No, I have not heard. When did this happen?" Trump replied to the journalist, who clarified that the video had only recently appeared online, although the crime had occurred in August.

In response, Trump promised to look into the matter.

"I'll see the the video and I'll know all about it by tomorrow morning," the US leader said.

What is known about the murder of Iryna Zarutska?

The murder of Iryna Zarutska on 23 August 2025 was reported by the Charlotte Police Department.

According to law enforcement, the 23-year-old girl was fatally stabbed. A video of the attack was also posted online.

"Ms Zarutska's next of kin have been notified of her death and of this update in the case," they said.

The suspect in the attack, 34-year-old Dekarlos Brown Jr, was arrested. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Brown was charged with first-degree murder.

The GoFundMe platform , which is raising funds for Iryna's family, states that the girl came to the United States because of Russia's war against Ukraine.

