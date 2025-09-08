Trump believes he can end war in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump believes he can end the war in Ukraine. He also admitted that he initially thought this task would be easier.

During a conversation with journalists, Trump assured them that no one had been tougher on Russia than him. The US president also added that he was dissatisfied with the situation regarding the war in Ukraine.

"It has to do with the gas pipeline, as you know, 'Nord Stream 2' and many other things. But I am dissatisfied. I am dissatisfied with the whole situation... It does not concern us because it is not our soldiers. But they are suffering losses," Trump said.

According to the head of the White House, previously the losses between Ukraine and Russia were 5,000 soldiers, and now it is 7,000 every week. At the same time, he believes that the war will end.

"It's such a terrible waste of human life. So no, I'm not happy at all with what's going on there, I'll tell you that. I think it will be settled... we will resolve it. I believe we can achieve a settlement," he added.

It is worth noting that Trump expressed his dissatisfaction when answering a question about the shelling of Ukraine on Sunday night. At that time, the Cabinet of Ministers building and residential buildings were on fire in Kyiv as a result of the attack.

Trump also reiterated that he had ended seven wars, and in the case of Ukraine, he would say the same thing if it weren't for one nuance.

"This (war in Ukraine - ed.), I would say, could probably be resolved most easily. But with war, you never know what you're getting yourself into," the US president concluded.

Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Washington was ready to increase pressure on Russia, but that this would require the support of its European partners. The day before, Trump said he was ready to move to the second stage of sanctions against Russia. He also announced a new conversation with Putin.