Starmer: Russia’s strikes on Kyiv show Putin feels impunity

Russia's massive nighttime strike on Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine shows that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not take calls for peace seriously and "feels immune from punishment."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Starmer emphasized that as a result of the shelling, people were killed, infrastructure was damaged, and for the first time, a Ukrainian government building was hit.

"These cowardly attacks show that Putin believes he can act with impunity. He does not take peace seriously. Now, more than ever, we must stand firm in our support for Ukraine and its sovereignty," said the British Prime Minister.

Massive attack on the night of September 7, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of September 7, the enemy launched a missile attack, posing a threat to Kyiv. Later it became known that after the morning attack there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersky district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and residential buildings were damaged.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under a massive attack by missiles and drones. There were hits and a severe fire, and three people were injured. In Odesa, a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings.

The Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and businesses were targeted. The bridge across the Dnieper River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.

