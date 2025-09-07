Lipavsky on massive shelling of Ukraine: Putin wants to kill as many Ukrainians as possible

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský commented on Russia's massive nighttime attack on Ukraine, noting that the Kremlin leader is only pretending to want peace.

He wrote about this on his X account, according to Censor.NET.

According to Lipavsky, Putin actually "wants to kill as many Ukrainians as possible." "Last night, he launched more than 800 drones and missiles, killing a mother and her two-month-old baby. He is a coward who attacks women and children. Talking today about stopping aid to Ukraine means siding with the aggressor," the Czech foreign minister stressed.

Massive attack on the night of 7 September 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the morning of 7 September, the enemy attacked with missiles, in particular, there was a threat to Kyiv. Later it became known that after the morning attack, there was a fire on the top floor of a government building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv. The damage to the Cabinet of Ministers building was confirmed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko.

In addition, the enemy attacked the capital with drones at night. A woman and a one-year-old child were killed, and there was damage to residential buildings.

It was also reported that Kryvyi Rih was under massive attack by missiles and drones. There was a hit and a large fire, 3 people were injured. In Odesa, a drone attack damaged civilian infrastructure and high-rise buildings.

Poltava region was also under attack. In particular, civilian infrastructure and a business were attacked. A bridge over the Dnipro River in Kremenchuk was damaged.

According to the Air Force, 4 out of 13 missiles and 747 drones were destroyed.