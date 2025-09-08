ENG
Ukrainian drone blows up Niva with occupier at wheel: "Car’s blown apart. KIA here.". VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone carried out a precise strike on an occupiers’ vehicle, killing the Russian soldier behind the wheel.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows a wrecked Niva with markings of the Russian invasion and the body of the eliminated soldier inside.

"F#ck, the car’s blown apart. We’ve got a KIA here," another occupier says as he films the aftermath of the strike.

