Occupier in Vovchansk shoots himself after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO
After a Ukrainian drone strike in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, one of the Russian occupiers shot himself in the head.
As reported by Censor.NET, footage of the self-inflicted shooting was released by soldiers of the artillery reconnaissance battery of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, unit "ARES." The video shows the occupier hesitating for a long time, either gathering his thoughts or trying to point the rifle at himself. Eventually, he pulled the trigger, ending his life after the Ukrainian drone strike.
