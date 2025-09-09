Ukrainian AI programme Clarity independently detects equipment and enemies, saves up to 90% of time. VIDEO

The Ukrainian-developed system Clarity can independently detect military equipment and signs of enemy presence in photos and videos. It speeds up the kill chain, saves up to 90% of analysts’ time, and runs on a regular laptop.

This was announced by Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation and Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Previously, analysts had to spend hours manually examining drone intelligence. Ukrainian developers came up with a solution: Clarity, an AI-powered program for data analysis.

Clarity Pro capabilities include:

decrypting photos and videos within seconds;

linking images to coordinates on a map;

automatically generating and decoding orthophotos.

More than 250 drone operators, analysts and intelligence officers from the Achilles, Nemesis, Rubizh units, the 40th Separate Brigade of Security and Support, and other formations are already using the program. Clarity is constantly being improved based on their feedback.

