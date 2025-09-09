Russian General Kartapolov: "Finland is becoming hotbed of fascism faster than Ukraine". VIDEO
Russian General and head of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov has accused Finland of "fascism" and declared Moscow’s intention to "defend its interests" in the country.
As reported by Censor.NET, Kartapolov claimed that Finland is turning into a "hotbed of fascism" faster than Ukraine.
