79th Brigade kamikaze drone drops anti-tank mine munition on occupier. VIDEO
Operators of kamikaze strike drones from the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavria Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces eliminated enemy forces by dropping a munition made from an anti-tank mine. As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian assault troops published the footage on their social media accounts.
The video shows the destruction of enemy equipment, infantry and positions. The operation took place in the Pokrovsk sector.
"FPV drone operators and heavy bombers are always ready to precisely and cold-bloodedly destroy the enemy," the post read.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password