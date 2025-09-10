Resident of Donetsk gets stuck in elevator and complains about life - without water and electricity. VIDEO

A resident of occupied Donetsk recorded a video from inside an elevator, describing her day of household "achievements" — visiting a friend, collecting water and doing laundry. But as she returned home, the power in her building went out, Censor.NET reports.

The elevator stopped between floors, leaving her in a dark cabin as she complained about life. "It’s already something on the verge of fantasy," she said to the camera. Social media users reacted with irony, with one comment reading: "Donetsk, the everyday reality of life under the ‘young, flourishing republic.’"

