Zelenskyy: Russians used both our territory and Belarusian territory to enter Polish airspace. VIDEO

Russian Shaheds entered Polish airspace both from the territory of Ukraine and from the territory of Belarus.

According to Censor.NET, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video address.

"From the first hour of the night, our military recorded the movement of Russian drones toward the border with Poland. This movement is not an accident or mistake but a deliberate course. The Russians used both our territory and the territory of Belarus to enter Polish airspace. Nearly two dozen drones entered Poland, and from the Ukrainian side they led, it seems, less than half of the total number. This was Russian activity. And we see the outcome, how difficult it was to handle this.

Ukraine has offered Poland the necessary assistance in countering it. No one can guarantee that there will not be hundreds if there are already dozens of drones. Only joint European forces can provide protection. We are ready to help with technology, crew training and necessary intelligence.

Unfortunately, as of now Russia has not received a tough response from global leaders to what the Russians are doing — a response with actions. Statements are more than enough, but actions are in deficit. The Russians are testing the limits of what is possible. Testing the reaction. Recording how NATO countries’ armed forces act, what they can and what they still cannot. Joint exercises with the Russians have begun in Belarusian territory, and this may be part of, so to speak, the training plan," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss tougher sanctions on Russia and support for Ukrainian children