September 2022: Paratroopers of 80th Brigade releases archival footage of Slobozhanshchyna’s liberation. VIDEO

The Ukrainian military of the first air assault battalion of the 80th Separate Air Assault Galician Brigade released archival footage of a counter-offensive in the Slobozhanskyi direction.

According to Censor.NET, the video was filmed in September 2022 during the liberation of several settlements. One segment shows Ukrainian soldiers burning a Russian flag against the backdrop of a destroyed armored personnel carrier.

Residents of the liberated areas warmly welcome Ukrainian forces, unfurl national flags, and receive assistance from the troops. The video also captures the aftermath of the fighting — destroyed Russian equipment and traces of occupation.

