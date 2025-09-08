Defence forces regained control over 58 square kilometres of territory in August, liberating number of settlements, - Syrskyi

In August 2025, the enemy expected to gain a strategic advantage, break through and encircle our troops in the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration, and planned large-scale offensive operations in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi, following a meeting on the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August, according to Censor.NET.

However, according to him, our troops prevented these plans from being carried out. The Russians were forced to postpone their offensive in Zaporizhzhia region and transfer marine units to Donetsk Oblast.

"In fact, the month when the occupiers hoped for their breakthroughs and made every effort to achieve them turned out to be the month with the least territorial gains by the enemy in recent times," the commander clarified.

"For example, in the Dobropillia direction, where the enemy created an offensive group, the Russians captured 13.5 square kilometres, but lost 25.5 square kilometres. In the Pokrovsk direction, their gain was 5 square kilometres, while our troops regained control of 26 square kilometres.

The defence forces prevented the loss of territory in the Huliaipole and Prydniprovskyi directions, and in the North Slobozhanskyi direction, they also recaptured 4 square kilometres," Syrskyi emphasised.

He also noted that the enemy is using the tactic of "creeping" advancement with small infantry groups, trying to infiltrate populated areas, using the space between positions and avoiding combat.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have had their own successes. During August, control over 58 square kilometres of territory was restored and a number of settlements were liberated.

"During this period, our Deep Strike systems hit 60 targets on russian territory. The rf's capabilities to produce fuel and lubricants for the army, their aviation weapons, missiles and UAVs, and air defence systems have been weakened, and the functioning of the transport system has been disrupted.

Enemy's losses

In total, our drones struck more than 67,000 enemy targets over the past month. The effectiveness of strikes under the Middle Strike program increased by 25%.

The meeting also discussed problematic issues and proposals for their resolution.

"We have set specific tasks for the next period. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but we are defending our land, and we are on the right course: to exhaust the enemy, to destroy them, to achieve the results Ukraine needs. In August alone, the occupiers lost 28,790 personnel," he added.

According to Syrskyi, since the beginning of 2025, 297,350 Russian invaders have been killed or wounded.