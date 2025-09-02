ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10903 visitors online
News Video De-occupation of settlements
2 141 9

Defence forces cleared Udachne in Donetsk Oblast and raised Ukrainian flag in village. VIDEO

Defence forces have cleared the village of Udachne in Donetsk region from the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

"Clearing of Udachne village in Donetsk region and installation of the flag. Pokrovske direction. Glory to Ukraine!" the statement reads.

No further details are known at this time.

Watch more: Most of village of Tolstoy in Donetsk region has been brought back under control of AFU, - OSGT "Dnipro". VIDEO

The day before, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region and raised the flag of Ukraine there.

Author: 

Armed Forces HQ (4397) Donetsk region (4405) military actions (2660) Pokrovskyy district (728) Udachne (17)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 