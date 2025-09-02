Defence forces cleared Udachne in Donetsk Oblast and raised Ukrainian flag in village. VIDEO

Defence forces have cleared the village of Udachne in Donetsk region from the enemy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

"Clearing of Udachne village in Donetsk region and installation of the flag. Pokrovske direction. Glory to Ukraine!" the statement reads.

No further details are known at this time.

The day before, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region and raised the flag of Ukraine there.