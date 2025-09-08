The soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelia" have completely taken control of the village of Zarichne in Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

"The forces of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelia" have completely taken control of the village of Zarichne in Donetsk region. Glory to Ukraine!" the General Staff said.

No further information on the liberation of Zarichne is currently available.

