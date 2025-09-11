Occupiers buried gun and covered it with branches, but AFU turned it into scrap. VIDEO

Border guards from the Berdiansk Detachment successfully destroyed a Russian D-30 howitzer in one of the sectors.

As Censor.NET reports, FPV drones detected the camouflaged enemy artillery piece, which the occupiers had hidden among trees, buried almost to the barrel in the ground, and shielded with electronic warfare systems.

Ukrainian operators precisely guided a strike drone onto the target. As a result of the targeted munition drop, the enemy artillery was completely destroyed, the lethal weapon turned into scrap metal, and the enemy positions into a scorched ruin.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,091,890 personnel (+890 per day), 11,176 tanks, 32,628 artillery systems, 23,264 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS