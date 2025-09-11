68th Brigade shows "pest control": occupiers eliminated by FPV drones. VIDEO

Operators of strike drones from the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade continue to effectively eliminate the enemy in the hottest sectors of the front.

According to Censor.NET, the drone operators released a video showing "pest control" in one of the areas. In the first segment, Russian troops were detected in open terrain and hit by a series of precision munition drops. The strikes eliminated enemy personnel.

The second part of the video shows how the occupiers set up their positions among the trees in the forest belt. Ukrainian drones discovered their hideout and eliminated the enemy.

