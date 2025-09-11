Disabled occupiers’ UAZ leads Ukrainian drone to Russian infantry positions. VIDEO

In the Lyman sector, pilots of the Signum Battalion from the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh carried out a successful operation to detect and take out enemy equipment and manpower.

As Censor.NET reports, during an evening patrol, a Ukrainian drone spotted a Russian UAZ Hunter, which was promptly struck. The damaged off-the-road vehicle then led the operators to a cluster of enemy infantry, which became the next target. The video of the combat operation was published on the brigade’s official channel on 11 September.

"The occupiers had no idea the leading role in this film was no longer theirs. One was sleeping while standing, two others were sharing thoughts about life. We left them the final line," the battalion commented.

