Ammunition from fighter jet fell on residential building in Volyn region - media. VIDEO

A munition from a Ukrainian fighter jet fell out of a plane in the village of Kopylia, Volyn region.

This was reported by Sofia Lepekh-Davydovych, a spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigation's regional office in Lviv, on Avers TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the SBI investigative team was working at the scene. A pre-trial investigation is underway under Part 2 of Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It is a violation of flight rules or preparation for them.

If proven guilty in court, the sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of service restriction for up to 2 years or restriction for up to 5 years, or detention in a disciplinary battalion for up to two years, or imprisonment for a term of five to fifteen years.

The TV channel's sources said that the parents of the deputy head of the local KORD police special forces lived in the destroyed house. There were no people in the house at the time.

See more: Body of border guard was found in Volyn, with weapon nearby, - State Bureau of Investigation. PHOTO