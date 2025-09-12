ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10608 visitors online
News Video Destruction of the occupiers
6 426 49

Occupier stepped on mine and his legs were blown off: "One leg, here’s other. It tore apart violently!". VIDEO 18+

A video was posted online in which a Russian filmed the remains of his accomplice's body, which had just been eliminated by a mine explosion.

According to Censor.NET, the explosion blew off the occupier's legs.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!

Watch more: 79th Brigade kamikaze drone drops anti-tank mine munition on occupier. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9959) explosion (1604) elimination (5785) disruption (195)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 