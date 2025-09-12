Occupier stepped on mine and his legs were blown off: "One leg, here’s other. It tore apart violently!". VIDEO 18+
A video was posted online in which a Russian filmed the remains of his accomplice's body, which had just been eliminated by a mine explosion.
According to Censor.NET, the explosion blew off the occupier's legs.
Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche!
