Pair of snipers eliminated six occupiers in Toretsk direction. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing fragments of combat operations by a pair of Ukrainian snipers in the Toretsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows Ukrainian soldiers killing six occupiers at night.
"A pair of Ukrainian snipers eliminated six Russian assault troops at night in the Toretsk direction of the front, Donetsk region, as if at a shooting range," the author of the post commented.
