3rd SAB fighter frustrated with his role in successful mission: "Only shot two b#stards, damn it!". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing combat operations by assault troops from the 3rd Company "Karakurt Colony" and the 1st Company "Warriors Cartel" of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion, 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB).

As reported by Censor.NET, the footage shows Ukrainian fighters clearing a village of occupiers. At the end of the operation, one soldier is heard saying in frustration that he "only shot two of those b#stards."

"The soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade are clearing a settlement of enemy forces when they receive a task, to locate adjacent units, including wounded soldiers. The enemy is still hiding along the perimeter, and under covering fire the assault group retrieves their own and helps with evacuation," the post accompanying the video states.

