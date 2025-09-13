Soldiers use TM-62 anti-tank mines to smoke out occupiers from their hideout in Vovchansk. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing Ukrainian attack aircraft throwing a TM-62 anti-tank mine into an occupiers' hideout.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows a powerful explosion in a few seconds, which destroys the invaders. The author of the publication notes that the recording was made in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.
