Two launchers of Russian Iskander OTRK have been deployed on highway near border with Poland in Kaliningrad region. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing two Russian Iskander missile launchers deployed on a motorway.
According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication notes that the systems were filmed in combat order on a motorway in the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation near the border with Poland.
"The Russian Armed Forces have deployed Iskander missile systems on a highway in the Kaliningrad region near the Polish border," the commentary to the video reads.
