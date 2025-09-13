ENG
Two launchers of Russian Iskander OTRK have been deployed on highway near border with Poland in Kaliningrad region. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing two Russian Iskander missile launchers deployed on a motorway.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication notes that the systems were filmed in combat order on a motorway in the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation near the border with Poland.

"The Russian Armed Forces have deployed Iskander missile systems on a highway in the Kaliningrad region near the Polish border," the commentary to the video reads.

