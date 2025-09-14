Ukrainian tankers demonstrated accurate destruction of enemy group at long distance. VIDEO

Tankers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Brigade destroyed an enemy group in the Kupiansk direction with five precision shots from a distance of over 9 kilometres.

According to Censor.NET, the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the 77th Airmobile Brigade engaged the occupiers. Four Russian soldiers who were trying to gain a foothold near a residential building were eliminated thanks to the precise work of the T-72 tank crew. The video of the operation was posted on social media.

