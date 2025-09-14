Occupiers have opened sewer, collecting murky liquid to drink and sharing their impressions. VIDEO

Russian soldiers drink water from the sewerage system. According to Censor.NET, two occupants are taking muntu liquid from the pipes in the system by opening a manhole in the middle of the street. The process is accompanied by the sound of explosions.

They "filter" the extracted water using cut-off plastic bottles. The author of the video comments that this is the kind of "water" used in the Russian army.

The video contains profanity!

