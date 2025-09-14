Steel Border drones thwarted Russian assault in North Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

FPV drones of the 15th Mobile Border Guard Detachment "Steel Border" successfully disrupted the enemy's preparations for an assault in the North Slobozhanskyi direction.

According to Censor.NET, Russian troops were amassing personnel and preparing for an offensive, but were detected in time by Ukrainian intelligence, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on social media.

The SBGSU drones delivered a precision strike on the enemy's concentration. The attack resulted in the destruction of five occupants, an enemy antenna and a shelter. Without communication, manpower and the ability to take cover, the enemy was forced to abandon its offensive plans.

