After SSU attack on Primorsk, there is significant damage to Russian Federation’s largest oil terminal in Baltic Sea, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

There is significant damage to Russia's largest oil terminal on the Baltic Sea.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today I would like to especially thank all our soldiers who are inflicting really significant losses on Russia. Losses at the frontline. Losses at the border. Losses on Russia's own territory due to our long-range strikes. The most effective sanctions - the sanctions that work the fastest - are fire on Russian oil refineries, their terminals, and oil depots. The Russian oil industry has been significantly limited, and this significantly limits the war. Russian warfare is actually a function of oil, a function of gas, all other Russian energy resources.

"I would like to thank the Special Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine, who recently did a very good job in Prymorsk. It is Russia's largest oil terminal on the Baltic Sea. There is significant damage, everything has been checked. And this is noticeable to the enemy. Our Special Forces are also keeping an eye on the port of Ust-Luga and all other Russian entry points to the global market. Today, the SSU drones can operate at a distance of over a thousand kilometres. The Special Operations Forces, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Foreign Intelligence Service, and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine are also working," Zelenskyy said.