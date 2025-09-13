Zelenskyy called on partners to stop looking for excuses not to impose sanctions against Russia: If Putin does not want peace, he must be forced to do so. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on partners to impose sanctions on Russia to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end his war against Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said this in his video address, Censor.NET reports.

"Everyone who wants this war to end must do what is necessary to stop the Russian war machine. We are counting on strong steps by the United States, along with everyone else, - a strong sanctions and tariff policy. This will be an argument for many in the world," the President said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the intrusion of Russian drones into Polish airspace is a warning to the whole of Europe.

"Everyone sees that Russia's war against Ukraine is Putin's war. Everyone can see that Russian drones against Poland are also Putin's war. And this is a warning not only for Poles, but for everyone in Europe. Russian drones can cover a much greater distance. This is already a very long war of Russia - its ambitions, its capabilities, its budget, and therefore Russian oil, Russian gas, Russian uranium, Russian resources that make Putin's cash register," the statement reads.

Read more: Ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries stop buying oil from it, - Trump

The president also called for sanctions against Russia.

"I ask all partners to stop looking for excuses not to impose certain sanctions - all of them: Europe, the United States, theG7 and theG20. Peace is a path. The path that must be taken from war to peace. Everyone has to go this way, and sanctions are part of it. If Putin does not want peace, peace must be forced. Putin's war will end when he - he alone - cannot continue it," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump said he was ready to impose "serious" sanctions against Russia"when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same, and when all NATO countries stop buying oil from Russia"