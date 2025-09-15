Three occupiers hide in vain in black bags from drone attack. VIDEO
The drone operators of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade eliminated three Russian stormtroopers who had climbed into black bags to avoid a drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing the occupiers' futile attempt to survive was posted on social media.
"The enemy infantry in the area of responsibility of the Third Army Corps is experimenting with different types of disguises. This time, the occupiers pulled on full-length bags, but despite this, they were detected and destroyed by our FPV and drops," the commentary to the post reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password