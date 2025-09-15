4 016 12
Russian woman from Belgorod region: "Buffer zone is creeping closer to us, not there". AUDIO
Intelligence officers from the DIU of MoD intercepted a telephone conversation of a Russian woman from Belgorod region who was talking about the approaching frontline.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian woman believes that the buffer zone is moving in the wrong direction and is getting closer to her village.
"Another interception from Ukrainian intelligence officers - a resident of the Belgorod region of the Russian aggressor state is nervous about the approaching war zone," the post on the interception reads.
