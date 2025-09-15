"Skala" regiment showed how they destroyed enemy SRGs in Pokrovsk. VIDEO

The 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" told how the regiment's military destroyed enemy subversive reconnaissance groups in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the regiment's press centre.

"The enemy groups were already in the city. We were working covertly, surrounding the enemy in small groups," the military said.

The story also describes in detail how the occupiers were captured, aiming at the vehicle with the Ukrainian military.

