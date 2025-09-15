Drone destroys invaders attempting to escape by swimming. VIDEO

Naddnipriansk paratroopers destroyed a group of occupiers who were trying to escape by swimming.

According to Censor.NET, a new video collection of the results of their work was published on 15 September by the operators of attack drones of the 77th separate airmobile Naddniprians brigade.

In the first episode, the attack drones destroy enemy shelters, and in the second, Russian soldiers try to cross a river, but a Ukrainian drone hits them in the water, preventing them from reaching the shore. "The operators of the 77th Separate Airmobile Naddniprian Brigade have once again confirmed their high level of skill," the video description reads.

