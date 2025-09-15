Occupier in civilian clothes launched drone in middle of street - Armed Forces of Ukraine detected and destroyed enemy. VIDEO

Soldiers from the ARES unit, an artillery reconnaissance battery of the 57th separate motorised infantry brigade named after Kosh Ataman Kostia Hordiienko, discovered an occupier in disguise in the Kharkiv sector. A Russian soldier in civilian clothes was launching an attack drone in the middle of a street in one of the settlements, Censor.NET reports.

Ukrainian intelligence officers quickly identified the launch site and transmitted the coordinates for the strike. Thanks to precise fire adjustment, the enemy was destroyed. The video was published by the 16th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

