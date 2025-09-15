Postponing sanctions and tariffs is seen by Putin as permission to wage war – Zelensky. VIDEO

If the world gives no truly tangible response to Russia’s dragging out of the war, if sanctions and tariffs are postponed, if the Russian army can launch drones against Poland with impunity, Putin will continue to perceive this as permission to wage a war.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"We are planning an active week of diplomacy at the UN General Assembly, and it is important that this week gives momentum to diplomacy. Now, a week before the General Assembly, President Trump will be in Europe. Our active work with European leaders continues, so that we are all coordinated and truly achieve decisions to pressure Russia — decisions that will inevitably have to be made.

