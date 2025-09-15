"Burevii" conducts drone strikes on Kupiansk axis, taking out UAV, motorcycle, shelter and five occupiers. VIDEO
On the Kupiansk axis, servicemen of the "Burevii" Brigade, using precision FPV drone strikes, destroyed a Molniya strike UAV, eliminated five Russian occupiers, took out an enemy shelter and a motorcycle, and wounded another soldier.
According to Censor.NET, the brigade posted footage of their combat work on social media. The unit noted that between September 8 and 14, they destroyed 24 occupiers, 72 enemy shelters, and more than 100 drones of various types.
"Each such repulse is not only a success for the Defense Forces but also a step toward liberating Ukrainian soil. Our soldiers continue to destroy the enemy, giving them no chance to advance," the fighters wrote in the video caption.
