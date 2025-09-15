ENG
"Burevii" conducts drone strikes on Kupiansk axis, taking out UAV, motorcycle, shelter and five occupiers. VIDEO

On the Kupiansk axis, servicemen of the "Burevii" Brigade, using precision FPV drone strikes, destroyed a Molniya strike UAV, eliminated five Russian occupiers, took out an enemy shelter and a motorcycle, and wounded another soldier.

According to Censor.NET, the brigade posted footage of their combat work on social media. The unit noted that between September 8 and 14, they destroyed 24 occupiers, 72 enemy shelters, and more than 100 drones of various types.

"Each such repulse is not only a success for the Defense Forces but also a step toward liberating Ukrainian soil. Our soldiers continue to destroy the enemy, giving them no chance to advance," the fighters wrote in the video caption.

