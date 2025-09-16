ENG
Occupier shoots horse for fun in occupied Ukrainian village: "I hit all bullets in its head, f#ck". VIDEO 18+

A video of a Russian man shooting a horse with a machine gun in an occupied Ukrainian village has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the invader boasts that all the bullets hit the animal's head.

Warning: Not recommended for people with an unstable psyche! Warning: Strong language!

