National Guard soldiers eliminated Putin’s double in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the "Spartan" Brigade spotted a Russian invader at the front, whom the soldiers nicknamed Putin's double, and without hesitation immediately eliminated him.
They shared the video on their Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"This infantryman of the Russian army could have become another double of the Kremlin dictator. But his homeland sent him to Ukraine to storm the Pokrovsk direction. Here he came to the attention of 'Spartan' and was successfully destroyed. We're not hinting at anything, but our drone operators have enough dropes to kill all the Russians who came to Ukrainian soil," our defenders say.
