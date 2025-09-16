Enemy shells residential buildings in Kherson: man hospitalized in moderate condition. VIDEO
At around 1:00 p.m., Russian forces shelled residential areas in Kherson’s Korabelnyi district with artillery. An apartment block was hit. As a result of the hit, balconies were shattered and windows blown out.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
A 32-year-old man who was outside at the time sustained a concussion along with blast and closed head injuries. An ambulance crew transported him to hospital, where his condition is described as moderate.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password