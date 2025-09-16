ENG
Shelling of Kherson
Enemy shells residential buildings in Kherson: man hospitalized in moderate condition. VIDEO

At around 1:00 p.m., Russian forces shelled residential areas in Kherson’s Korabelnyi district with artillery. An apartment block was hit. As a result of the hit, balconies were shattered and windows blown out.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

A 32-year-old man who was outside at the time sustained a concussion along with blast and closed head injuries. An ambulance crew transported him to hospital, where his condition is described as moderate.

