Wounded occupier does not want to stop bleeding because he does not believe in evacuation - DIU interception. AUDIO

A severely wounded Russian soldier, speaking with his commander, said he saw no point in trying to help himself because he would not be evacuated.

The radio interception of the occupiers' conversation was made public by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Realizing that medical evacuation was impossible, the occupier made no attempt to save himself, effectively choosing certain death.

