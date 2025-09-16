Paratroopers of 46th SAB rescue civilians in Donetsk region under FPV drone strikes. VIDEO

Servicemen of the 46th Separate Airmobile Podillia Brigade (SAB) have released footage of the evacuation of civilians from the settlement of Oleksiivka in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the events took place back in May, as stated in a message posted on the brigade's telegram channel. According to the military, the operation was carried out under extremely difficult conditions: Russian forces actively used FPV drones, attempting to strike the vehicles.

The released footage shows one of the cars being hit while others moved under the constant threat of repeat attacks. Despite the danger, the paratroopers completed the mission and evacuated the civilians to safety.

The 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade emphasised that civilians living in frontline regions should not hesitate to leave in the event of official evacuation calls and follow the instructions of local authorities, the State Emergency Service and the National Police of Ukraine.

