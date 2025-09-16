Captured occupier recounts threats of execution by his commander: "There is no way back". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "SKELIA" have released exclusive footage of the interrogation of a Russian serviceman captured after the liberation of the village of Zarichne in Donetsk region, where Ukrainian forces raised the national flag.

According to Censor.NET, the captured occupier described an atmosphere of fear and harsh orders dominating his unit. He said their commander made it clear that any attempt to retreat would end in being shot by their own side. "In short, there is no way back for us," the prisoner added.

The Russian military also said that their commander was only 28 years old.

